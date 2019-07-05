Mitchell addresses Rotary Club

Longtime investigative journalist Jerry Mitchell was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Madison-Ridgeland Rotary Club. Mitchell, who recently founded the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting, was a longtime reporter for the Clarion Ledger and is the author of a new book, “Race Against Time,” a memoir of his reporting on historic civil rights cases in Mississippi. He is shown with Rotarians (from left) Felipe Zuluaga, Karen Bonner, Mitchell and Joyce Hart.