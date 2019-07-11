Mod Runway benefit

SummerHouse Furniture and Interior Design and Noggins Organic Salon recently co-hosted their second annual fashion runway event at SummerHouse. The May Mod Runway Event, which was attended by nearly 350 guests, benefited Magnolia Speech School, a school dedicated to enabling children with communication disorders to develop their full potential through spoken language and literacy. The proceeds were recently presented to school officials. Taking part in the presentation were (from left, back) Gareth and Kez Broad, Laurel Donahoo; and (front) Stacy Tyler, Lisa Palmer, Magnolia Speech School Director Valerie Linn, and Mackenzie Pettit.