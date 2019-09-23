New board members

The Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi (DFM) newest members of the board of directors include (from left): Michael J. Borne, Merikelly Borgognoni, Neelam Goel, Morgan Schnur, and Susan Murphy. The DFM is the state’s only nonprofit health organization that provides diabetes information, patient services and advocacy and every dollar raised stays in Mississippi to support these efforts to prevent diabetes and associated complications as well as to improve the lives of every child, every adult and every family touched by type 1 or type 2 diabetes.