Performing at unwrapped

Fri, 11/08/2019 - 11:05am

Northsider David “Dafe” Womack, who received his second Parents’ Choice Award for his latest CD, “I’ve Got A Bo Bo on my Toe Toe,”  will be preforming songs and signing CDs from both CDs November 14 at Interior Markets between 5 and 8 p.m. as part of Fondren Unwrapped. Womack previously received the  award for “Hold Your Nose When You Swallow a Goat.”

The Parents’ Choice Awards program honors children’s toys and media that encourage children’s development, respects their intelligence, and offer many opportunities for learning through play. Womack is an ASCAP Award winner for the song Blue Highway performed by John Conlee. He has had songs recorded by Loretta Lynn, Stella Parton, Don Henry and the Waymores. He is the music teacher at Galloway United Methodist Church and was a staff writer for Tree Publishing in Nashville. His song, What’s Woodie Say? received The Jingle of the year by the Jackson Music Awards. He is the fourth generation of his family involved in child care.

