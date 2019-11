The Garden Club of Madison’s first meeting of their new year was held recently at the Denson Building in Madison. The program was “Pruning like a Pro”, featuring Jeff McManus, director of landscape services at the University of Mississippi. Hostesses: were (from left) Barbara Brunini, Carolyn Alford, Jean Schott, Becky Herren, Tina Begley, Linda Furtis and Rhonda Roberts.