The Rotary Club of Jackson was presented a program by Jordan Butler, Emily Stansfield and Jeff Good. Butler is the project manager of the Refill Jackson Café initiative. Refill Jackson Initiative empowers young adults, ages 18 to 24 to be better equipped, and motivated to enter into, navigate, and stay in the workforce. Shown are (from left) Janet Scott, club president; Good, Mangia Bene Management; Butler; and Stansfield, president and CEO at Refill Jackson Initiative.