Reunion Member-Guest champs

Reunion Golf & Country Club’s 15th Annual Member Guest Golf Tournament is in the books with this year’s champions being (from left) Scott Hodges and Greg Sugg. Kicking off the event was the first match and a “Steak and Mash” dinner for the players. Participants played 27 holes of golf, followed by the player and spouse reception in the ballroom of the club. Two teams were eliminated on each of the first three holes which left the teams of Andrew Ayers and Austin Berry and Hodges and Sugg left to play number 9.