Reunion Member-Guest champs

  • 88 reads
Thu, 08/01/2019 - 9:56am

Reunion Golf & Country Club’s 15th Annual Member Guest Golf Tournament is in the books with this year’s  champions being (from left) Scott Hodges and Greg Sugg. Kicking off the event was the first match and a “Steak and Mash” dinner for the players. Participants played 27 holes of golf, followed by the player and spouse reception in the ballroom of the club.  Two teams were eliminated on each of the first three holes which left the teams of Andrew Ayers and Austin Berry and Hodges and Sugg left to play number 9.

Breaking News

Area schools use summer to address improvements
While many kids on the Northside likely won’t be looking forward to returning to class, they’ll... READ MORE

Social

JA Highest academic achievement
Fifth and sixth graders at Jackson Academy (from left, back) Parker Halford, Nicholas Katsaboulas, Crystal Gao, Caroline Flechas, Brooke Emerson Ogden; (from left, front) Sanders Reeves, Elizabeth
Prep Baseball Awards
English book awards
JV basketball
Peer support
Athletes

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.