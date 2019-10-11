Rock for recovery

The Country and Blues Rock for Recovery will take place from 6:30-9:30 p.m. October 17, at Duling Hall in Fondren. The alcohol-free event will benefit the McCoy House for Sober Living in Jackson. Music will be presented by The Patrick Harkins Band. The event will feature a silent auction and food. Tickets are $25 each and children under 10 get in free. Tickets can be purchased at the door, through the website at www.themccoyhouse.com, and at The Real McCoy Thrift Store. Call 601-946-0578 or 601-940-3411 for details. Planning the event are board members (from left, back) Alex Cole, Jim Phyfer, Trey Lee, Lee Furr, Shuana Tillman-Fletcher, Patrick Lampton; (front) Lynda Cockrell, Elizabeth Stoltzfus, Libby Spence.

