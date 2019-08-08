Support Batson

Tony Sanders, (left) manager of Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry, recently presented a check to Meredith Aldridge, (right) Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital in memory of Terry Leary, former past president of the Mississippi Jeweler’s Association. The Mississippi Jeweler’s Association raised $700 in their annual poker tournament for charity on June 30. Allan King, of Oxford, was the tournament winner, but the children of Mississippi collected the winnings.