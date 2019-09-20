Support singers

  • 78 reads
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 2:29pm

The Jag Singers Booster Club is getting ready for the 2019-20 season with several events in the works. This organization supports Reveille and Radiance Show Choirs, the Madrigal Singers, and the chamber choirs of Madison Central and Rosa Scott High Schools. Upcoming events include: Dancing With The Teachers on September 20; Universal Studios Vacation Raffle - tickets are on sale through September 20 and the winner will be drawn at Dancing with the Teachers; and Sheet Sale Fundraiser held October 1-18. Board members include (from left) President, Tracy Ogburn; Vice President, Kim Sims; Treasurer, Becky Covington; Assistant Treasurer, Mary Ann Spell; VP Booster Memberships, Neece Little; VP Sponsorships, Sheri Bradford; VP Fundraising, Mary Ball; CHARMS Administrator, Holly Widemire; Madrigal Liaison, Leigh Ann Pieroni; Band/Crew Liaison, Brandi McKenzie and Rosa Scott HS Liaison, Gina Phelps.

