Alice G. Staples, born in Memphis, TN, died peacefully at her home in Ridgeland, surrounded by family around 5:00 PM Monday, July 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Tony. She is survived by son Jack and his wife Donna Sue and their sons Christopher, Aaron and Scott, his wife Elizabeth, and great granddaughter Scarlett; her son William Edward (Bill)and his wife Alice, and their daughter Alice Toneille Burghardt, her husband Chad and great grandson Logan; her sister Abbie Hudgens and her husband Ed, their children Lisa and John; her deceased brother’s children Linda Sadler Eller, her daughter Laura Eller, and two grandchildren - Naini and Adam; and Richard Sadler and wife, Donetta; and her niece Gale Drummond and husband Bob.

A Memorial Service will be held at Briarwood Presbyterian Church on Saturday morning, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM.