Ann Holloman

Tue, 05/21/2019 - 1:41pm

Ann Klaus Holloman, 80, passed away Sunday May 19. The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday May 22 at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland followed by a graveside service at 3 p.m. at Parkway Memorial Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her husband John Holloman. Survivors include her daughters, Edie Jackson (Gil) of Madison and Haley Holloman Clardy of Madison: granddaughters, Ann Louise Jackson, Callie Jackson,  Katherine Clardy, and Caroline Clardy; sisters, Evelyn Trabue (Tommy) and Judy Suttle; and nieces, cousins and other family members.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorials be made to CARA, 960 North Flag Chapel Rd., Jackson, Miss. 39209.

