Ann Mary Herlihy

Tue, 01/15/2019 - 11:20am

Ann Mary Herlihy, founder of Fondren Traders and longtime resident of Jackson, died of metastatic breast cancer January 14 at the age of 65.

Ann is survived by her parents, Mary and Dan Herlihy and her brother John Herlihy (Julie) and sisters Carol Stuckey (Paul) and Patricia Herlihy (Jay). Ann will be forever remembered by her family, Cathrina Fernandez (Cristian), Jone Haug (Kewalin), Michael Herlihy (Laura), Andrew Herlihy (Gina), Jack Cottingham, Daniel Cottingham, Matthew Cottingham, Rachel Waynick (John), Rebecca Stuckey, Alex Haug, Anders Haug, Conner Herlihy, Katelyn Herlihy, Morgan Herlihy, Daniel Haug and Sebastian Fernandez. Ann will also be dearly missed by her legion of devoted friends, and her most perfect dog, Zoe.

Ann was born February 28, 1953 to Daniel E. Herlihy and Mary C. Herlihy in New Orleans. She earned her master’s degree in clinical psychology from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Many knew Ann through her wonderful store, Fondren Traders, which she opened in 2001 in Jackson. Ann and Fondren Traders helped revitalize the Fondren area. Ann’s store was a great place to shop, visit with Ann and buy local art and housewares. Her Thursday night parties for Art Walk and later Arts, Eats and Beats, were legendary. Ann knew all of her customers well and shopping at her store brought real meaning to the phrase retail therapy.

Ann was well known for her big heart, straight talk and great wit. Ann had a distinct sense of humor that was born out of her natural directness. You could always count on Ann to tell it like it really was, which never failed to make us laugh.

Ann was an avid rescue dog and cat mom. She fostered many lucky animals over the years and made sure they were placed in loving homes including her own.

A funeral service will be held for Ann January 16, at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 238 East Center St., Canton. Father Michael O’Brien will officiate. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. in the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials for Ann’s cherished causes can be sent to the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi, 395 West Mayes St., Jackson, Miss., 39213; or to the Cancer Institute Research Fund, (UMMC FUND), University of Mississippi Medical Center, Development Accounting, 2500 North State St., Jackson, Missi., 39216.

 

