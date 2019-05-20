Betty Fischer Blackwood died peacefully at Hospice Ministries May 19. Betty was born July 24, 1928 in Nashville. Betty was married to Jim Blackwood for a glorious 68 years until his death in 2016.

Betty loved living in the home she and Jim built on Wild Valley for more than 50 years. It was this home where she reared her three children and shared many happy memories of hosting parties, family dinners and various club meetings throughout the years.

Betty is survived by her three children Becky Conley (Gary), Judy Blackwood and Jimmy Blackwood as well as her grandson Chad Franks (Missy) and great-grandchildren Conner Franks and Grayson Franks. She is also survived by her brother Jim Fischer of Nashville.

Betty was an active member of Broadmeadow United Methodist Church for more than 50 years and enjoyed teaching Sunday School, serving as past president of the United Methodist Women and various committees and circle groups. She loved attending and hosting the Wild Valley Luncheon Club, which started as a bridge club many years ago. Betty and Jim were active for many years in the Wahabi Shrine Club where she assumed many roles throughout the years in the women's auxiliary.

The family would like to thank all of the wonderful employees at the Blake of Flowood, where Betty lived for several years, and also to the thoughtful and caring employees at Hospice Ministries of Ridgeland.

A family graveside service will be held at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Broadmeadow United Methodist Church.