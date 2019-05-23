Betty McCarty Edwards, age 96, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019 at St. Catherine’s Village. There will be a private family graveside service on Saturday, May 25th. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., in the sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church of Jackson followed by visitation in the church courtyard.

A native Jacksonian, Betty, graduated from Central High School, attended Converse College for two years and graduated from the University of Mississippi where she was a Chi Omega. She was active in the First Presbyterian Church where she received a Life Membership in the Women in the Church in 1970. For a number of years, she was a co-sponsor for the First Presbyterian College Fellowship hosting many college students from Belhaven, Millsaps, and Mississippi College. In 1972, she organized the First Presbyterian Tape Library and served as tape librarian for many years. Betty was also a former member of the Matron’s Luncheon Club and the High Noon Luncheon Club, the Junior League of Jackson, the Globetrotter Club, the Pleiades Club and the Elsinore Garden Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray, her parents, William B. and Beth Ayers McCarty, her sister, Janie McCarty Travis and her brother, W. B. (Bill) McCarty, Jr. Betty is survived by her two sons, Raynor (Robin), and Steve (Kathryn) Edwards. Her three grandchildren, Elizabeth (Brad) Smith of Clayton, MO, and Margaret (Arthur) Wadsworth and Stephen (Karen) Edwards of Jackson enjoyed traveling extensively with Betty during their childhood. She is also survived by her niece, Beth (Roy) Harris, and nephews, Bill McCarty, III, Russell (Catherine) McCarty, John (Marguerite) Travis, and Will Travis. Betty also dearly loved her great-grandchildren who include: Bradley Smith, Jr., Kathryn Smith, Crisler Wadsworth, Charlotte Wadsworth, McKenzie Edwards, McCarty Edwards, and McClain Edwards.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mission to the World, Box 744165, Atlanta, GA 30374, for Nate and Nikki Travis Bonham # 10788, or Mission First, Box 250, Jackson, MS 39205, or Child Evangelism Fellowship, 5422 Clinton Boulevard, Jackson, MS 39209.