Billye Haskins Dallas, 89, of Ridgeland, Mississippi, passed away June 15, 2019. Visitation is on Tuesday June 18, 2019 from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home, 1161 Highland Colony- Parkway, Madison, Mississippi. There is also a visitation prior to the Memorial Service at Pear Orchard Presbyterian Church Ridgeland, Mississippi on June 19, 2019 at 10 a.m., with the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m.

Billye Dallas was a Godly woman, blessing all who knew her. Her presence will be felt for generations to come from the lasting positive impact made on her family, church and community.

Billye was a former member of Briarwood United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities. She was instrumental in starting the day care center at Briarwood, where she served as director for many years. Part of Billye’s service to her church was as a wedding director which led to the purchase of the Wedding Belle in Highland Village in 1982. There she enjoyed working with brides and helping them to plan their special day. Later in life, Tom and Billye joined Pear Orchard Presbyterian Church where she served as Women’s Circle Leader. She was also President of Women in the Church at Pear Orchard.

Billye had a heart for service and donated her time to many organizations. She volunteered at Baptist Hospital for many years in the flower ministry. She was March of Dimes Volunteer of the Year in 1987. She served on the Girl Scout board and acted as neighborhood cookie chairman for many years. She also served as PTO president for McLeod Elementary School and Callaway High School. She helped start Joni and Friends of Jackson, a disability ministry, and Sonbeams, a special needs ministry at Pear Orchard Presbyterian Church, and was active in both organizations for 8 years having a heart for those who are suffering. Billye also contributed her time to the Salvation Army serving in many capacities. She served as president of Goodwill and was chosen as an Honoree in the Goodwill Salute to Outstanding Volunteers in 1995. Billye oversaw the Goodwill Chapel for many years and was honored by having the chapel room on Palmyra named after her.

Billye was survived by her children and their spouses: Virginia (Jennye) Dallas Hilton (spouse Tommy Hilton) of Ridgeland, Mississippi; Thomas Walton Dallas (spouse Angela Dallas) of Jackson, Mississippi; and Sue Ellen Dallas Shepard (spouse Rob Shepard) of Madison, Mississippi, her grandchildren, Noel Hilton (spouse Lacey Hilton), Drew Hilton, Luke Dallas, Wilson Dallas, Dallas Shepard (spouse Rachel Shepard), Grey Shepard (spouse Ally Shepard), and Anna Shepard; and her great grandchild: Nash Hilton. Billye was survived by her sister, Elizabeth Haskins Smith of Ridgeland, Mississippi.

Billye was predeceased by her husband Thomas A. Dallas; they were married 54 years.

The family thanks Diane Mahone for her wonderful care and nurture of Billye for the past year.

Memorials may be made to Pear Orchard Presbyterian Church, Ridgeland, MS, Joni and Friends of Jackson, or Goodwill Industries of Mississippi.