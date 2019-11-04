Chief Master Sergeant Thomas Hardy (Ret) passed away October 30, 2019, peacefully at home in Jackson, Mississippi. After nine years of disability following a severe stroke. He is now in the hands of his God, able to walk, talk, and smile. He is survived by his wife, Carol Callaway Hardy, who lovingly cared for him. Thomas, born in Jackson, was a graduate of Murrah High School 1964 and Mississippi State University 1970. He enlisted in the United States Air Force following MSU in 1970 serving his active duty stationed at McDill AFS in Tampa, Florida. Following discharge; he returned home to Jackson and became a member of the 172nd Airlift Wing of the Air National Guard Readiness Center where he rose to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. Retiring after 30 years of service. He loved the military and made sure to wear his uniform when the opportunity arose. After leaving active duty, he went to work at Sound & Communications followed by starting his own computer networking company MS Data Cable. Tommy spent his youth roaming the hills of Fondren getting in to all kinds of trouble, but his college summers were spent working at Lakeview Marina where he met his wife to be. Years later, becoming "Chief" to his 4 grandchildren. Thomas loved working with anything electrical or mechanical. He could "fix" anything. He loved to build electronic items such as LED clocks, way before you could go to a store and buy them, receivers, and TVs. Though not a hunter, he loved to shoot which he did often at the family farm and local shooting ranges. He was not athletic, but he loved being involved with his son’s teams. He kept busy replacing break shoes on his daughter's car!! He used his talent at his church Broadmoor Baptist on mission trips with the music ministry and "The Following” drama working with lighting and sound. He was the son of Colonel BD and Verna Hardy, deceased. He is survived by his wife, Carol, of 49 years; daughter Michelle Hawkins (Russ); son Benjamin; granddaughters Ainsley, Meredith, Elise, and grandson Aidan; brother David Hardy (Christi) and sister Debbie McElreath (Calvin). Thank you, to the many friends and caregivers over the years; including Earleen Robinson, Dr. Dianne Ferguson and the support of the Veterans Administration. Memorial contributions may be sent to Broadmoor Baptist Church, Madison, MS.