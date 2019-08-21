Clifford Macgowan III was born on June 22, 1949, in Jackson, Mississippi, the elder son of Thelma Thompson Macgowan (T) and Clifford Macgowan, Jr., (Kip). On August 16, 2019, he met his Maker following an 18-month battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Following graduation from Murrah High School, Class of 1967, Cliff attended Ole Miss where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He furthered his education at Millsaps College and Mississippi College, studying music and political science. Prior to and while in college, he pursued his love of music, studying voice with the late Charles McCool and Gerald Claxton. He performed in the Millsaps Troubadors, various stage musicals, and was an apprentice artist at the original Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, Texas.

A lifelong Jacksonian, Cliff worked as an on-camera TV news reporter and later became the local news anchor at WAPT, Channel 16. He also hosted several local radio programs, while continuing his love of performing with The Mississippi Opera, Des Moines Metro Opera Apprentice Program, and New Stage Theater.

Cliff became an astute collector of antiques and enjoyed travelling to antique shows, purchasing and often reselling the treasures he found. There are a number of auction houses throughout the south that will miss him greatly!

Those who knew him best will remember his dedication to the First Presbyterian Church, where he sang in the choir and used his talents to praise God. Often asked to sing solos, he particularly loved to sing “Ride On, King Jesus!” by Carter.

Cliff was unfailingly encouraging to all who knew him. He went out of his way to lift up others who were experiencing difficulties or who were discouraged. This unique quality will be sorely missed. A devoted animal lover, he often stopped on the road to move a turtle or to search for a lost pet’s owner.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by first cousins, Walter Thompson of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and Frazier Thompson, of Memphis, Tennessee. He is survived by his daughter, Mary Olivia Macgowan (Mer) of Houston, Texas; his brother, Charles Bryan Macgowan (Adrienne) of Covington, Louisiana; his nephew, Barrett Locke Macgowan (Hannah) of New Orleans, Louisiana; his former wife, Lucy Cain Hargis, of Houston, Texas; first cousins, Dr. Will Thompson (Becky) of Yazoo City, Mississippi; Michael Thompson (Tempe) of Memphis, Tennessee; Mary McKenzie Thompson of Clarksdale, Mississippi; Debbie Mitchell Thompson of Gulfport, Mississippi; and great nephew, Henry Wyatt Macgowan of New Orleans, Louisiana.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Lakewood Cemetery. Funeral services will follow at Noon at First Presbyterian Church, Jackson, followed by a visitation with the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the First Presbyterian Church Choir or the charity of your choice.