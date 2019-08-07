Constance Maize Smith died Tuesday, August 6, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at home following a 2 ½ year battle with brain cancer. She was 68.

Born October 8, 1950 in Memphis, TN, she was the daughter of Boyd Maize and the late Martha Nell Maize. She was a 1972 graduate of Millsaps College and received her master’s degree in Deaf Education from the University of Alabama in 1973. That same year, Connie married the love of her life, William Hunt Smith, Jr. She taught at the Mississippi School for the Deaf before becoming a devoted and much-loved, stay-at-home mom. She returned to work for the Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services and retired in May 2018 following 20 years of dedicated service.

Connie was a gifted singer, performing with Musica Sacra, the Cathedral Chamber Society, and with the Mississippi Chorus. She faithfully attended First Presbyterian Church of Jackson where she was an active member, singing in the choir for over 30 years. She was also a Sunday school teacher and a group leader in the Women’s Bible Study.

Connie is survived by her husband of 46 years, Dr. William H. Smith, Jr., of Jackson; their children, Matthew Warren Smith (Holly), of Oxford; Dr. Taylor Franklin Smith (Lori), of Jackson; and Lauren Smith Ingram (Stephen), of Jackson; her father, Boyd Maize, of Germantown, TN; her identical twin sister, Becky Cain (Mike), of Jackson; grandchildren: JoAnna Smith, Ava Ruth Smith, Camille Smith, Reynolds Smith, Clark Smith, William Smith, and Cora Ingram; a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and many friends.

Friends are invited to visitation with the family from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 1390 N. State St., Jackson.

A memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, Jackson, with Dr. Bill Wymond and Rev. Wiley Lowry officiating. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Choir Fund at First Presbyterian Church, 1390 N. State St., Jackson MS 39202 or to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 West Bryn Mawr Ave, Ste. 550, Chicago, IL 60631 or visit www.abta.org.

The family is grateful to Dr. Ruth Fredericks and Dr. Lynn Stringer for the compassionate and excellent medical care they provided to Connie, and to Jatis McDonald for the care and companionship she provided for over 2 years.