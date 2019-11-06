David Otho Johnson

  • 115 reads
Wed, 11/06/2019 - 9:09am

Golden, CO - David Otho Johnson, age 67 and formerly of Jackson, died on October 20, 2019, in Golden, Colorado, of pancreatic cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otho S. Johnson, Jr. and Dorothy Day Johnson, infant sister Dorothy Day Johnson, and uncles, Bill Day and Dr. Kirby Day. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Kim Hagar; sisters, Dr. Camille Johnson Jeffcoat and Nancy Johnson Fyke (Dr. Earl Fyke III); mother-in-law Lynn Tierney; father-in-law Larry Hagar (Mary Ellen); brothers-in-law Jim Hagar (Lynne Anne), and Chris Hagar; sister-in-law Stephanie Hagar Brady (Peter); nieces Georgia Fyke Nesbitt (Andrew), Emily Brady, and Abby Brady; nephews Earl Fyke IV, Joel Fyke (Gaby), and Patrick Hagar; three great nieces, and one great nephew; uncles Jim Day (Joan) and George Day (Nancy), aunt Mary Anne Day; and numerous cousins.

David attended college at the University of Mississippi and Belhaven University, where he graduated in 1974. He subsequently moved to Denver, Colorado, where he was employed by MCI/World Com. In 1996, he received a master's degree in telecommunications from the University of Denver. From 2005 until his retirement this summer, he worked for the State of Colorado as a systems analyst.

David loved the outdoors. He was an avid skier, hiker, and cyclist. He was known by family, friends, and co-workers as a kind, caring, and generous person, with an inquisitive mind.

Memorials may be made in his name to: Mayo Clinic

Department of Development

Pancreatic Cancer Research

200 First Street SW

Rochester MN, 55905

Breaking News

Trustmark supports children and family programs
Trustmark National Bank recently presented a total of $1,050,000 to three Mississippi youth and... READ MORE

Obituaries

David Otho Johnson
Golden, CO - David Otho Johnson, age 67 and formerly of Jackson, died on October 20, 2019, in... READ MORE
Chief Master Sergeant Thomas Hardy (Ret)
Judith Chloe Forbes Ellison
Dr. Emmett A Eaton
Ann Kelly Allin
Gloria Bomar Martinson

Social

Murrah Reunion
Murrah High School’s Class of 1970 will celebrate their 50th reunion May 16, 2020 at the Old Capitol Inn. Classmates have been meeting to plan the event.
Prep volleyball
Freshmen court
Study solar power
Colorful colors
Mentoring

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.