Services were held January 13 at Covenant Presbyterian Church for Diana Chapman Monsour. The Rev. Dr. Josh Cole officiated.

Mrs. Monsour passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family January 11 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. She was 74.

A native of Winona, born February 2, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Joel A. and Carolyn Embry Chapman. She grew up in Port Gibson and was an honors graduate of Port Gibson High School. She was graduated magna cum laude from Belhaven College before receiving her master’s in Spanish and French languages from the University of Mississippi. She continued her language studies at the University of Mexico and abroad in Europe.

Mrs. Monsour taught language studies across the education spectrum in area high schools and at the undergraduate level. She loved teaching and was an avid book reader.

Mrs. Monsour had been a devoted member of Covenant Presbyterian Church since 1970 where she was in the Women’s church activities, Bible Study, and taught pre-school.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Richard John Monsour, of Jackson; daughters Caroline Hollowell (Ashley) of Jackson and Stephanie Holt (Brian) of Madison; and grandchildren Embry Hollowell, John Woods Hollowell, and Samuel Holt.

Memorials may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church or a charity of choice.