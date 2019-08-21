Dr. Waymond Lee Rone

Waymond Lee Rone died August 19, 2019 in Jackson, Mississippi. Just two weeks earlier he had been enjoying the salt air and sea breezes in his garden at Perdido Key, Florida. Many called him Dr. Rone, Wayne, and Daddy, but his grandchildren called him Poppy.

Wayne was born in Portageville, Missouri on January 9, 1932 to the late Lorena and Mike Rone. He grew up on the family farm before attending Kemper Military School in Boonville, Missouri for high school and then graduating from Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana. As a Second Lieutenant in the Army, he was deployed to the Korean War. Being only 23, he became Commander of the train from Seoul to Pusan. He then attended University of Mississippi Medical School, becoming president of his fourth-year medical school class as well as president of the Mississippi Radiological Society after specializing. He went on to subspecialize in neuroradiology, practicing for fifty years. He was Chief of Staff at Hinds General Hospital and medical director of the radiology department.Wayne was accepted into the American College of Radiology.

St. Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral was his lifelong church where he particularly enjoyed the classical music and his Literary Sunday School class focusing on theological themes in classics like T.S. Eliot's Four Quartets. Wayne was an accomplished oil portrait painter, deducing smartly that if he painted his children and grandchildren, they would be more interested in his work! At different points in their lives he painted his wife Kay, his four children, and his ten grandchildren. Some asked to be painted multiple times so they could look just right, and he obliged.

For many years, Wayne grew roses. He enjoyed cutting and putting them in special crystal vases throughout the house. Wanting to do the same, one of his daughters asked how he grew such pretty roses. He replied, "Just start by digging a hole.” Once, while visiting a small church in Scotland, he asked the parish priest what he thought was the most important part of marriage. The priest said, "To cherish one another." Wayne Rone cherished his wife, Kay, above all else and his big family. Poppy, who is "off like a herd of turtles", will be cherished by his family forever.

All manner of thing shall be well

When the tongues of flame are in-folded

Into the crowned knot of fire

And the fire and the rose are one. T.S. Eliot, Four Quartets

Wayne's parents and brothers, Herb Rone and twin brother Raymond Rone, preceded him in death. He is survived by Kay, his wife of 66 years; son, Lee Rone of Memphis, TN; daughters, Katherine Rone Wells (Ralph) of Jackson, MS; Frances Rone Morrison (Cooper) of Jackson, MS; and Caroline Rone Van Landeghem (John) of Ridgeland, MS; grandchildren, Katherine Wells of New Orleans, LA, Dr. Ashley Wells

(Justin Kirby), Dr. Olivia Wells (Dr. Alex Kovalic), Eleanor Wells, Caroline White (Andy), Cooper Morrison (Marion), Lee Morrison (Sarah Rose), Elizabeth Warren (Scott), Lindsay Van Landeghem, Will Van Landeghem (Madison); and great grandchildren, Drew White, Lee White, and Gray Morrison.

Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral, with a memorial service (Requiem Eucharist) immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Cedar Hills Cemetery in Vicksburg, MS.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dr. Rone's name to St. Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral and UMMC.