Earlene Milner Lefoldt passed away on July 31, 2019 at St. Catherine's Village surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be Monday, August 5, 2019 from 10 - 11 a.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church with the Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Lakewood Cemetery.

Earlene was born on March 13, 1922 in Ethel, Miss. to Robert Lee and Lemma Wasson Milner. One of ten children, she attended French Camp Elementary and Ethel High School. She moved to Jackson in 1940 and in 1942 married Harry Kenneth Lefoldt and began their life in Jackson, Miss. Earlene was a charter member of St. Richard Catholic Church. She was very active in many church activities, among those serving as the president of the Catholic Women's Auxiliary and the Parent Teacher Association, as well as her church circle, Madonna. Earlene had a strong devotion to her catholic faith.

Through her life, on a daily basis, she exemplified a person of a loving, caring and compassionate spirit. She also made every effort to instill this same spirit to the members of her family and friends. She loved her family dearly.

Earlene was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Harry Kenneth Lefoldt, as well as all of her nine siblings.

She is survived by her three sons, H. Kenneth Lefoldt, Jr. (Maetta), Richard F. Lefoldt (Kay) and M. Larry Lefoldt (Mary Anne); her nine grandchildren and her sixteen great-grandchildren.

The family would like to especially thank the outstanding staff of St. Catherine's, which became an integral part of her extended family, for the love and support that was given to our mother during the last 19 years of her life at St. Catherine's.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the St. Richard Special Kids program, c/o St. Richard Catholic Church, P.O. Box 16547, Jackson, MS 39236.

Mom, we love you. Rest in peace!!