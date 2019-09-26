Fletcher Leo Callaway

Thu, 09/26/2019 - 12:10pm

Fletcher Leo Callaway entered into the presence of our Lord on September 23, 2019 in Jackson, MS at the home of his daughter Carol Hardy. A native of Oxford, MS and student of Hinds Jr. College where he met and married the love of this Jean Cockerham Callaway having 75 years of marriage. As a veteran of WWII, his military training lead to the love of airplanes that lead to flying, teaching and rebuilding of vintage planes. Fletcher spent a lot of time in Jackson with his family at Callaway’s Yard and Garden and Lakeview Marina, then he and Jean headed to the country in Madden, MS where he lived for 41 years; where his grandchildren loved to enjoy nature.

He was a long time member of the Baptist faith being a deacon at Broadmoor Baptist and Madden Baptist Church. He and Jean were founding members of Pinelake Church in Brandon, MS.

He is preceded in death by his parents Leo and Corrine Callaway; his sisters Marie Moss and Leonese Langston; daughter Rebecca Joyce and grandson Ben Clark Parkison.

Fletcher is survived by his wife Jean; daughters, Beverly Parkison, Carol Hardy (Thomas); grandchildren, Dean (Kara), Ray and Todd (Kimberly) Parkinson, Michelle Hawkins (Russ), Benjamin Hardy and 12 great-grandchildren.

A family memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to be made to Madden Baptist Church in Madden, MS or donate to a charity of your choice.

Sebrell Funeral Home is in charge of making the arrangements.

