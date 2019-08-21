Freeland Harris Magruder, Jr. 89, passed away peacefully at Hospice Ministries on July 10, 2019, sixteen days shy of his 90th birthday. He was born on July 26, 1929 in Memphis, TN, the son of Freeland Harris Magruder, Sr., and Adele Critz Magruder. Harris was raised in the small Delta town of Itta Bena where he enjoyed playing sports and fishing, and the big band era of music.

Harris attended Culver Military Academy in Culver, Indiana, excelling in baseball, quarterback of the football team, and was drum major of the CMA band. Upon graduation in 1948, he attended The University of Alabama where he was selected as drum major of the famous Million Dollar Band, and was a member of Kappa Alpha Order social fraternity. During the Korean War, he was called for duty. After serving his country as First Lieutenant in the United States Army, he returned home to complete his education at the University of Mississippi, and graduated with a Bachelor of Administration degree.

While working in New Orleans, Harris met his wife, Mary Ann Moore. Having further lived in Baton Rouge, and Birmingham, they settled in Jackson, MS in 1972 with their three children. They were married for 41 years, until Mary Ann died in 2002. Harris was retired from General Electric Credit Corporation, and worked sixteen additional years at H & R Block during tax season. He had been a member of Christ UMC in Jackson, MS, having served on the Finance, and Administrative Boards, and served the community by volunteering with Meals on Wheels. He had not officially joined St. Matthews UMC in Madison, MS, but had been graciously ministered by the Pastors, staff, and members.

Harris was predeceased by his parents, wife, Mary Ann Magruder; sister, Adele Magruder; and granddaughter, Ella Catherine Magruder. He is survived by his three children, Barbara A. Magruder, of Madison, known as Sallye, to the family, F. Harris Magruder, III (Janet) of Tupelo, Suzanne Magruder Foster (Bill) of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Jonathan Peters (Carson), Tyler Foster, Allie Jaggers, Tanner Jaggers, Bo Jaggers, and Land Magruder, "FHM, IV"; sister, Martha Magruder Dulin; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.