Geraldine Nalty Wilson

Geraldine (Jerry) Nalty Wilson went to be with God January 5. She was born June 27,1931 in New Orleans to Eugene Aloysuis Nalty and Lula Mae Campbell Nalty. Jerry was raised in Brookhaven where Gene opened one of the first ice plants in Mississippi and Purity Ice Cream.

She lived an idyllic life in Brookhaven, with family and friends, making lifelong girlfriends who later became known as the “Brookhaven Belles”. She was graduated from Brookhaven High School. Her college journey took her to Lindenwood College, Millsaps College and finally the University of Alabama.

At Alabama, she met Charles Wilson who she married October 10, 1953. They lived in Brookhaven and later moved to Jackson.

While raising three daughters, Jerry was active in many community organizations including the Junior League of Jackson, Jackson Country Club, La Fleur Garden Club and St. Richards Catholic Church.

Jerry lived the past eight years at the Blake in Ridgeland, enjoying her time there and made many friends. Her life was enhanced by her caregivers, Debra Turnage and Liza Funchess.

Jerry is predeceased by her parents, her sisters Jean Nalty Gulledge, June Nalty Briant, and her daughter Melissa Bondurant.

She is survived by her daughter Melinda Fortenberry and husband Mike; daughter Leigh Graham and husband Lou; and son-in-law Si Bondurant; grandchildren Alexander Bondurant and wife Whitney, Leigh Lorraine Bondurant and husband Jay Jensen; and her great-grandchildren Silas and Frances Bondurant.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Richards Catholic Church or Wilson Research Foundation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. January 8 at St. Richard Catholic Church. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.