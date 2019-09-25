Henrietta Minor Burnham passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Tuesday, September 24.

She was born on July 11, 1944. A lifelong Jacksonian, Henri was educated in the Jackson Public Schools and was graduated from Murrah High School in 1962. She attended Millsaps College and graduated from Mississippi State College for Women where she was a member of the Lockheart Social Club.

Henri was a member of The Debutante Club of Mississippi and was a sustaining member of the Junior League of Jackson. She was also affiliated with the Rebecca Cravat Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and The Order of the First Families of Virginia.

Henri’s love of history and for Jackson led her to volunteer her time as a docent at the Old Capital and eventually a twelve-year career as executive director of the Governor’s Mansion.

She was also an active member of First Presbyterian Church.

Henri loved spending time with family and friends. She devoted her life to her family and cherished the time spent with her children and grandchildren. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother with a gentle loving smile, always letting others know they were loved and treasured. Her life was distinguished by her dignity and grace, her Christian faith, and unselfish generosity and kindness; Henri was deeply committed to those who were important to her.

Henri adored her friends. She enjoyed her years as a member of the Wednesday Bridge Club, the Monday Luncheon Club, and the Potpourri Luncheon Club. She was also active in several social organizations in Jackson.

Henri was an avid reader and loved gardening. She enjoyed hosting family dinners and spending time with those that she loved the most.

Predeceased in death by her parents, Henrietta and Longstreet Minor of Jackson, Mississippi. She and her husband, Bill, shared almost fifty years of marriage before his death in 2012.

Survived by her children, daughters Spiller Burnham McLeod (Chan) of Jackson and Romney Burnham Brock (Don) of Greenwood, and son William Walters Burnham (Cambi) of Jackson. She was the proud grandmother of seven grandchildren, Romney Rehfeldt McLeod, William Dent Brock, Anne Darrington Brock, Caroline Hurst Brock, Andrew Ross Brock, Eliza Phillips Burnham, and William Walters Burnham, Jr.

Henri is also survived by her brother James Longstreet Minor, III (Elizabeth), sister Martha Minor Brown, and sister-in-law Rita Burnham Farmer (Ron), as well as many dear nieces and nephews.

The family is grateful for the loving care of the staff at Jackson Oncology Associates, especially Dr. Tammy Young.

Visitation will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Thursday, September 26 from 5:00-7:00 pm. A memorial service will follow at 10:30 am on Friday, September 27 at First Presbyterian Church with a short visitation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Reformed Theological Seminary, 5422 Clinton Boulevard, Clinton, MS 39209 or a charity of your choice.