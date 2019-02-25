Ida Katherine Hoover Ford, 93, passed away February 20. Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home February 25 from 10 a.m. to noon with funeral services to follow. Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Mrs. Ford was born on November 25, 1925, in Baton Rouge. She enjoyed sewing, swimming, and spending time at the beach. She had a big heart for animals and children. She loved her family and was especially proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, A. Perry Ford; parents, William and Estelle Broussard Hoover; and brother, Louis Hoover.

Mrs. Ford is survived by her sons, William "Perry" Ford (Andrea), Richard H. Ford (Anna), Robert "Bruce" Ford; daughters, Eloise Hilton, Missy Herring (David), Anna Claire Slay (John), Ellen Horton (Justin), Anita Sumrall (Kenneth); brother, Harry J. Hoover; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org; or to the Webster Animal Shelter, 525 Post Oak Rd. Madison, Miss., 39110.

For online guest book, visit www.lakewoodfuneralhomes.com.