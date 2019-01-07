Jane Cook Wood

Jane Randolph Cook Wood died January 6,. She was born in Jackson July 23, 1926, the daughter of E.W. Cook and Lucy Stockett Cook.

Jane attended public schools in Jackson, beginning at age 5 (barely) when Miss Duling called her mother and told her it was time for Jane to start school. She was in the first class to enter the new Bailey Junior High and graduated from Central High School at age 16. The family lived on St. Ann in Belhaven when Jackson wasn’t much bigger than a small town. Jane especially enjoyed riding horses through the neighborhood and out to the old “Insane Asylum” (where University Medical Center is now).

After two years at Converse College, Jane finished at Ole Miss in 1947 with a double major in chemistry and psychology. She worked as a dental assistant in Jackson until 1950 when she met and married Dr. Frank Alton Wood. After meeting at a New Year’s Eve dance “at the Heidelberg [Hotel] roof,” they became engaged on April Fool’s Day (she had to call friends back on April 2 to confirm the news), and married on June 8, 1950.

Frank was 15 years older and had a surgical practice in Jackson. Frank and Jane made their home on Belhaven St. for five years, then on Oakridge Drive (in what is now called Fondren) where they raised their three children, Frank (born 1952), Nicki (born 1954), and Randolph (born 1957).

Family was everything to Jane. She devoted her life in large part to her husband and three children. She was always close to her brother, Billy (“Brother”), and had a special place in her heart for her Uncle Robert Stockett who inculcated in her a lifelong love of horses.

Jane moved her membership from First Presbyterian to Galloway Methodist after marrying Frank, and she actively participated in many ministries during her 60-plus years there, including needlepointing an altar pad and serving on the funeral committee. She was a member and officer of the Junior League of Jackson, the Debutante Club, and several garden, luncheon, and bridge clubs.

Jane was an avid reader like her father and liked nothing better than reading a book on the patio of her well-loved home. She enjoyed hosting family dinners, and loved little children, and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and Frank shared 54 years of marriage before his death in 2004.

Jane is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brother, William Samuel Cook, M.D. (Barbara); three children, Frank Alton Wood, Jr. (Celia), Jane Nicholas (“Nicki”) Miller (Dean), and Randolph Cook Wood; four grandchildren, Katherine Randolph Wood Petrovitch (Alex), Alice Nicholas Wood (Jeff Waldron), Frank Alton Wood III (Anna), and Laura Beth Miller; and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, January 12, at Galloway Church. The service will follow at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Galloway Memorial United Methodist Church, 305 N. Congress St., Jackson, Miss., 39201.