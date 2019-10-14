Jay A. Travis III, admired and respected attorney and gentleman, entered into the heavenly kingdom of saints on October 10, 2019, as a result of complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

Jay was born in McComb, Mississippi, on June 8, 1940, to Jay A. Travis, Jr. and Katharine Brennan Travis. He graduated as valedictorian from McComb High School. He was active in Boy Scouts and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He attended the University of Mississippi where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1962. Jay was awarded the Delta Sigma Pi Scholarship Key for the highest four-year average in the School of Business. He was also a member and treasurer of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

Jay attended the University of Mississippi School of Law where he served as Editor in Chief of the Mississippi Law Journal. He graduated at the top of his class in 1965. After law school, Jay served his country in the U.S. Army stationed at the Presidio in San Francisco. He returned to Mississippi in 1968 and, after briefly working for his father-in-law, Fulton Thompson, he joined Butler, Snow, O’Mara, Stevens & Cannada where he was a loyal attorney for over 40 years. He helped establish the art collection for the firm and played the role of Santa Claus for the firm’s annual Christmas party.

Jay was active in several Mississippi Bar organizations throughout his career. His list of leadership roles in the Bar is long and varied. Jay was among the Mississippi attorneys listed in The Best Lawyers in America when it was first published in 1983 and remained on the list until his retirement in 2011. He was also a member of The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel where he served in several leadership positions.

He enjoyed participating in various Ole Miss alumni activities, serving as President of the Ole Miss Law Alumni and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Ole Miss Loyalty Foundation. Jay loved rooting for the Ole Miss football team, having attended his first Ole Miss game in Baton Rouge at the age of nine.

Jay served as coach for both of his sons’ soccer teams. He never missed a game, a school play an award ceremony, or any other event in which his children were involved. His devotion to his family was steadfast.

He was a member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Cathedral for more than fifty years where he served on the vestry, as Senior Warden, and as a lay reader.

Jay enjoyed skiing in Colorado and traveling both the country and abroad with his wife, Judith, by his side. They also enjoyed spending time at the family’s second home in Destin, Florida.

Jay is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judith Thompson Travis, their three devoted children, and seven grandchildren: Kathy Travis Gregg (Bo), their children Sarah and son Paul; John Edward Travis (Leigh Ann), their daughters Anna and Malin; William Fulton Travis (Susanna), their sons Fulton, Clayton, and John Hayden; his brother Fred Travis (Alix) and several nieces and nephews.

A Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Cathedral. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the Parish Hall.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Jay A. Travis, III Law Scholarship Endowment at the University of Mississippi, the MIND Center at UMMC, or St. Andrew’s Episcopal Cathedral in Jackson.