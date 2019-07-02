Jimmy Ray Beard, 84, loving husband, father, and grandfather, died June 30, 2019, at his home in Ridgeland, Mississippi due to complications of heart disease.

Jimmy was adopted by his parents, Ruth Blaine Beard Baucum and Huber Ray Beard of Waynesboro, Mississippi from the Mississippi Children’s Home in Jackson, Mississippi in 1934. He graduated from Waynesboro High School in Waynesboro in 1952. Jimmy attended the University of Southern Mississippi, and finished his education at Mississippi State University with a degree in Accounting in 1956. He began his career as an auditor with Arthur Anderson in Chicago, before he entered service with the U.S. Army in Europe. Jimmy returned to Mississippi after the Army and had a 30 year career as an IRS Appeals Officer until 1990, when he transitioned into the private sector, working on behalf of taxpayers with Horne LLP for many years, until his retirement.

Jimmy was a devoted Christian and a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church since 1969, attending the Tommie Davis, and later John Patterson Sunday School Classes.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Helen Dornbusch Beard, and is survived by two sons John Beard (Wendy) of Jackson and Herman (Kathy) Beard of Ridgeland, 5 grandchildren, Andrew, Jacob, James, Clark and John Phillip Beard, and 3 step-grandchildren, Richard (Sarah) and William Robertson, and Erin (Mason) Pavatte, all of whom brought him great joy.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations in his memory be made to Colonial Heights Baptist Church, 444 Northpark Drive, Ridgeland MS 39157.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, Mississippi. Visitation will be from 10-11 am Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Cemetery.