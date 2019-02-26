Joe Howell Seale passed away in Alpharetta, Ga. February 15 at the age of 67. Joe was born and raised in Jackson, where he and his family owned Seale-Lily Ice Cream Company.

Joe was graduated from high school at Columbia Military Academy. He then earned a degree in dairy science from Mississippi State University and was a loyal supporter of the MSU Bulldogs.

In 1974, Joe married Donna Dickerson of Jackson, and they raised two daughters, Joy and Ashley. In 1998, Joe and his family moved to Alpharetta, where he was a district account manager for Ecolab. He was a member of Fellowship Bible Church in Roswell, Ga.

Joe is survived by his wife Donna Seale, daughter Ashley Seale, granddaughter Hannah Seale, sisters Sheryl Seale Pettit and Linda Seale Burwell (Jim), both of Jackson, and many nieces and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his daughter Joy Seale and his parents, Joe C. Seale and Jeanette Howell Seale of Jackson.

A memorial service was held February 20 at Fellowship Bible Church in Roswell, Ga.