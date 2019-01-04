John David Sistrunk Jr.

Fri, 01/04/2019 - 4:50pm

John "Jack" David Sistrunk Jr. passed away January 3 at St. Catherine's Village. He was 91 years of age.

Jack was born October 11, 1927 to John and Mary McCay Sistrunk in Clarksdale. He served two years in the United States Navy and returned to Mississippi where he earned a bachelor's degree in geology from Mississippi State University.

Jack was a lifetime supporter of the university and was a member of Alpha Tau Omega faternity. Sistrunk Oil and Gas was founded by him in1973 in Dallas, where he lived most of his life. There, he was past president of Dallas Petroleum Club and past president of Dallas Geological Geophysical Society.

Jack was an active member of Northwood Country Club, Westlakes Hunting and Fishing Club, and the American-Ireland Fund. Much of his spare time was spent in Banner Elk, N.C. where he was a member of the Elk River Club.

Jack is survived by his spouse, Elizabeth Fields Sistrunk; daughter Deborah Jane Sistrunk; son John David Sistrunk III; sisters Marry Ann Johnson and Marie Wells; grandchildren John Schutze, Rhett Schutze, Samuel Schutze, Jack Schutze, John David Sistrunk IV, Ronald Scott Sistrunk and Michael A. Sistrunk and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Ruth D. Sistrunk; son Ronald Ray Sistrunk and brothers Harold M. Sistrunk and William H. Sistrunk.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at St. Catherine's Village, Siena Unit, for their loving care that was extended to Jack during his time there.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Catherine's Village Dominican Fund, Madison, Miss., St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Ridgeland, or a charity of  choice.

Visitation will be held at the Madison United Methodist Church Monday, January 7, from 10 until 11 a.m. with a funeral service to celebrate his life to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in White Oak Cemetery in the White Oak Community on Hwy. 18.

 

