A true southern gentleman, Joshua Green, Esquire, passed away on August 11, 2019. His family will greatly miss our wise, generous uncle, who as the repository of our family lore, was our treasured storyteller, brilliant wit and raconteur. He was born on November 12, 1922, in Jackson to Winifred Calhoon Green and Garner Wynn Green, the fifth of six children. He grew up on "Green Hill" at 647 N. State Street. His family home, which is on the National Register, was saved from demolition by Josh and his sisters, who had it moved across N. State Street to 654. Josh was a lifelong member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, where he had six years of perfect attendance in the Boys' Choir although he admitted to being "not much of a singer." He left Jackson only for education and service to country. He attended Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia, and Vanderbilt University, where he graduated with a B.A. in English, Magna Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa, and a J.D. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta and Phi Sigma Iota. During WWII, he served from 1943-1946 in the U.S. Army in Panama, protecting the canal.

While at Vanderbilt, Josh met and married the love of his life, Myra Hamilton Green, a talented portraitist. Throughout their almost 55 year marriage, Josh was a loving and faithful husband who cared for her during her long final illness. They had one daughter, Lynn Hamilton Green, also an artist, brilliantly original, known by Lynn Green Root after she married Dr. Benjamin Root.

After law school, Josh returned to Jackson where he practiced law from 1949 until his retirement in 2015. During the course of his career, he was admitted to practice before all Mississippi State Courts, the Federal District Courts of Mississippi, the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, and the Supreme Court of the United States. He joined the family firm founded by his grandfather in 1874, now Green, Cheney & Hughes, LLP. He was a great help professionally and personally to his father, who practiced law although he had become blind. Everyday Josh walked his father home for lunch and then back to the office.

In support of his beloved artists, Josh served as president of the Mississippi Art Association and the Jackson Civic Arts Council, Inc. As an avid sailor, he served as Commodore of the Jackson Yacht Club the year the Club House was built. He was also a trustee of St. Andrews Day School.

Josh was preceded in death by his wife, Myra Green; his daughter, Lynn Green Root; sisters, Winifred Green Cheney and Louise Green Carlisle; brothers, Marcellus and Garner Green; brother-in-law, Dr. Lynn Hamilton. He is survived by son-in-law, Dr. Benjamin Root; sister-in-law, Rachel Hamilton; law partner and loyal friend, Charles Hughes; nephews, Sam Carlisle (Cathryn), Mark Hamilton, and John Hamilton; nieces, Winifred Cheney Barron (Patric), Sallie Dupree Carlisle, Louise Carlisle Hamilton; and numerous great and great great nieces and nephews.

The family appreciates the kind and patient care given by Josh's Merry Hearts caregivers, especially Carla Mann, Willie Robinson, Felisha Brent, Anita Johnson, Ella Baker, and Corrine White.

Gifts in memory of Josh's life may be made to the Salvation Army, St. Andrews Episcopal Cathedral, or the Mississippi Museum of Art.

A service in celebration of Josh's life will be held at St. Andrews Cathedral on Friday, August 16, 2019. Visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am; service at 11 with burial following at Cedar Lawn Cemetery.