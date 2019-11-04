Judith Chloe Forbes Ellison, 82, met Jesus face to face on November 3rd at her home in Ridgeland Mississippi.

Judy was born on August 9, 1937 in Hattiesburg MS. She was the oldest child of Hallie Guy Forbes (Big Daddy to the grandchildren) and Florence Tresjolie Fuller Forbes (Big Mama). Judy‘s family moved around some during her childhood due to her father’s job as a County Agent. They lived in Prentiss, MS for a while as well as Bay Springs, MS. They eventually settled in Jackson where Judy attended elementary and junior high and then graduated from Central High School in 1955.

After she graduated from high school she attended Millsaps College where she pledged Chi Omega, briefly attended Ole Miss, and then graduated from Millsaps College in 1959 with a degree in Biology. During Judy‘s time at Millsaps she also worked in the pathology lab at the new medical center in Jackson. Judy met the love of her life, Dick Ellison, when Dick was a second-year medical student and Judy was a sophomore in college. Dick described her as “so regal, she looked like Miss America”. Judy moved to Dallas, Texas with her dear lifelong friend, Sue Mozingo Carter where she taught biology to junior high and high school students while Dick started his military service and medical internship in Hawaii. Dick proposed to her in a letter, and they were married on June 25, 1960 at First Baptist Church in Jackson. Since Dick was in the Air Force and in the midst of medical training, they moved around a good bit. The first stop was Brooks Air Force Base in San Antonio, and then England Air Force Base in Alexandria, Louisiana where they would stay for two years and her oldest child, Rich, was born. Dick’s medical training then took them to Letterman Army Hospital in San Francisco, where eventually her next child, Parker, was born. They were then transferred to Puerto Rico which was like paradise to her and Dick. Eventually Dick’s military service landed them at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS to be closer to family.

Judy‘s youngest child, Hayes, was born in Biloxi. She moved with her family to Jackson in July 1976. She and Dick had a wonderful, rich and full life in the Jackson area ever since. She was very involved in Explorer’s Bible Study for many years and greatly enjoyed learning and teaching about the Bible and the power of the gospel to save sinners. She also enjoyed spending time with her many dear friends (you all know who you are) and always looked forward to her monthly luncheon gatherings. Judy was always beloved by her children, as well as her children’s friends; always welcoming them to be in her home. She was an incredibly capable, confident, and competent woman in many ways. According to her husband, she was an underappreciated natural athlete showing particular talents in snow skiing and golf. Amazingly, she was also an accomplished sports car driver participating in several competitive races and rallies with trophies to show for it. To top it off, she may be the only person known to have received a speeding ticket while taking her driver’s test.

During her time in Jackson she was a successful entrepreneur with her “Color Me Beautiful” franchise. She was a doer, and not a spectator in life. Her family is the richer for it. When grandchildren came along she became “Mumsy”. She was a beloved and involved grandmother. She was always a fabulous cook and greatly enjoyed hosting family events at their home. Probably the thing she will most be remembered for in her family is her example of what a loving marriage looks like. 13 years ago she was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer and given 6 months to 2 years to live. True to her tough nature it took 13 years for the cancer to get the best of her!! She would not have traded those 13 years for anything, and in many ways were some of the richest years of her life. Judy was predeceased by her parents.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years (Dick) and their 3 children Richard Beirne Ellison, Jr and his wife Robbi of Ridgeland, MS, Parker Lee Ellison and his wife Mary of Jackson, MS, and Hayes Forbes Ellison Dale and her husband T. of Ridgeland, MS. Judy was the proud grandmother of Parker Lee Ellison, Jr (Bonney) of Charleston, SC, Claire Varner Ellison of Chattanooga, TN, Daniel Fuller Ellison of Denver, CO, Lauren Elizabeth Ellison of Washington, D.C., Emily Catherine Ellison of Jackson, MS, Richard Beirne Ellison III (Trey) of Ridgeland, MS, Thomas Douglas Dale III, Hallie Elizabeth Dale, and Mary Ellison Dale all of Ridgeland, MS. She is also survived by her loving sister Mary Vela Caston of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, and Mary Vela’s children, Molly Forbes Caston Brown (Nathan) Santa Rosa Beach, FL, and Julius William Caston III(Laurel) of Ridgeland, MS.

The family would like to thank all of the doctors that cared for her over the last 13 years, especially Dr. Guangzhi Qu at Jackson Oncology Associates. His expertise and tender care for her were much appreciated. We also want to thank Nikki Lewis and her sister, Gail for attending to Judy and her family in these last weeks.

Judy will be buried at Parkway Memorial Cemetery in Ridgeland, MS on Tuesday, November 5th. A graveside service will take place at 10:00 with visitation following at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson 11:00-1:00 under the direction of Sebrell Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to French Camp Academy, One Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39745.