Lane Spell Rosson, 74, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at home in Ridgeland, MS, surrounded by friends and family including her son, Bert Rosson Jr., her sister, Suzanne Case of McComb and niece Rebecca Case Lawler of New Orleans.

Lane was born September 2, 1945, and was the daughter of L. D. Spell and Christine Bush Spell. She graduated from Hazelhurst High School where she was a member of the marching band and was selected to tour with the Lion’s State All Star Band. Following high school, Lane attended Delta State College and Mississippi College as part of their elite majorette corps.

Her professional career, as a state employee included service for the Mississippi Gaming Commission, the Secretary of State’s Office, and the State Personnel Board.

Lane was a life long resident of Belhaven and her lovely home was filled with antiques, which she collected with a passion. In Jackson, she was a member of First Presbyterian Church and a long time member of the Jackson Yacht Club.

She is survived by her son, Bert Rosson Jr. of Jackson and her sister, Suzanne Case of McComb.