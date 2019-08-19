Leslie Evalyn Hodge, 51, of New Orleans passed away at home on August 16, 2019. Born in Augusta, Georgia to Jo Dent and Elbert “Cliff” Hodge, Leslie grew up in Oxford, Mississippi. After moving to Jackson, Mississippi, Leslie graduated from St. Andrews Episcopal School where she was a National Merit Semi-Finalist and enjoyed cheerleading and performing in plays. Leslie spent her undergraduate career at Newcomb College of Tulane University and was a member of Chi Omega sorority. From Tulane she went to Dallas where she obtained her law degree from Southern Methodist University. After Law School, Leslie became a judge in Austin, Texas. Following that she practiced law for a number of years in New Orleans, most recently as a shareholder in the Brown Sims Firm. Leslie loved animals, especially her rescue dogs Walter and Pierre and cats Alfredo, Larry and Leon. Please consider donating to your favorite Animal Rescue Organization. Leslie is survived by her significant other, Cliff Barton of New Orleans; her parents, Jo and Cliff Hodge; her sister, Laura Hodge Daigle and Laura's husband, Jesse Nelson Daigle; her nephew, Clifton James Daigle and niece, Jolie Nelson Daigle, all of Baton Rouge. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Jo Currie and Herbert Willis Dent and by her paternal great aunt, Rosa Jones Driver. The immediate family will gather for a memorial at a later date. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com .