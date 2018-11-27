M. Yager Blackerby Jr. a retired Naval Reserve lieutenant commander died November 22 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. He was 94 years old.

Blackerby was a native of Louisville, Ky., a graduate of the University of Louisville, and moved to Jackson in 1963. He served in both World War II and the Korean War. From 1963 until his retirement in 1985, he was a sales representative for a major carpet mill. He is predeceased in death by his wife of 69 years, Mary Taylor Blackerby.

He leaves behind his sons M. Yager Blackerby III, Bruce Taylor Blackerby of Huntsville, Ben Scott Blackerby (Nyma Lewis) of Clinton, and daughter Sally Ann Blackerby of Hoover, Ala., granddaughter Kelly Elaine Blackerby, and great-great-grandson, Landon Cade Layton of Clinton.

There will be no visitation, and burial will be at the Biloxi National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sunnybrook Children's Home, 222 Sunnybrook Rd., Ridgeland, Miss., 39157.