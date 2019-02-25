Margaret Verner McKie

Margaret “Peggy” Verner McKie of Jackson and Greenville passed away February 17, surrounded by her loved ones. Peggy was born August 3, 1935, in Jackson, to Margaret Hogue Verner and Dr. Guy Verner. She was graduated from Central High School in 1954 and attended the University of Alabama. Peggy was presented as a debutante in Jackson and was a lifelong member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She met her husband of 53 years, Gerald Cheatham McKie, on a blind date and married in 1957 before moving to Greenville.

Peggy was a highly adventurous person who traveled frequently all over the United States and Europe. She earned her pilot’s wings and flew in Powder Puff Cross-Country Air Races. Peggy was an avid reader of history and a life-long scholar. She collected paintings from Mississippi artists and loved bright colors in her clothes and living spaces. After retiring from the Federal Aviation Administration, Peggy began spending her summers in the mountains of Blowing Rock, N.C. She loved cooking, especially for her famous Kentucky Derby parties, with the help of her many Delta and Jackson friends. Peggy loved nothing more than good conversation and good company. She is remembered fondly for her quick wit and as a devoted mother, grandmother, and Christian.

She is preceded in death by her husband Gerald McKie. She is survived by her son Maur McKie and daughter-in-law Karen McKie, and her grandchildren Eric McKie, Carly McKie, and Nic McKie.

A memorial will be held at her home March 23, at 3 p.m. for friends and family to attend. Memorials can be made to the Willie Morris Library.