Martha Camp Edmonds, 73, of Brandon, Mississippi, went to meet her Lord Jesus Christ face to face on July 2, 2019.

Martha was born in McComb, Mississippi, on November 27, 1945, to Christine and Walter Camp. She attended Murrah High School and graduated MSCW in 1967, earning an elementary education degree. In 1968 Martha married the love of her life, Dick Edmonds. They were married 50 years.

The majority of her teaching career was at Canton Academy and Velma Jackson Elementary in Camden. She was selected Mississippi Private School Teacher of the Year twice and Madison County Public School Teacher of the Year. During these years Martha was devoted to her students. Her career was marked by a number of significant achievements, one of which was her writing, producing and directing patriotic plays which taught her students to love and honor their country. These plays became beloved traditions at her schools. She was given the rank of honorary Colonel of the National Guard for this contribution to student education.

Martha was also a lifetime member of the Canton Wedding Mafia Association. Martha was quick to laugh at herself and with others and was willing to go to any lengths for her first grade students. She was devoted to family, friends, and her husband. Her wisdom and love came from over 40 years of Daily Bible Study through Berachah Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wally and Christine Camp. She is survived by her husband, Dick Edmonds; her Brother-in-Law, David Edmonds (Nancy); Sisters: Karen Overstreet (Raymond); Robbie May (John) and Nephews: Stephen Edmonds; Kevin Edmonds (Tiffany); Wade Overstreet (April); Kane Overstreeet (Katey); and Niece, Blair Overstreet (Matt).

Visitation will be Friday, July 6, at Parkway Funeral Home on Highland Colony Parkway, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. The Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 6, at 11:00 a.m., preceded by visitation at 10:00 a.m.

Special thanks to Martha's caregivers, Loretta Windom, Bea Brown, and Elsie Echols, who provided love and care for over a year, and Kindred Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Rick Hughes Evangelistic Ministries would be appreciated. Send donations to Rick Hughes Evangelistic Ministries, P. O. Box 100, Cropwell, Alabama (35054).