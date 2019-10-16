Mary Margaret Bond Perry

Wed, 10/16/2019 - 1:12pm

Mrs. Mary Margaret Bond Perry, 87 of Farmerville, LA, passed away on October 10, 2019.  She was born February 4, 1932 in Farmerville, LA.

Mrs. Perry graduated from Central High School in Jackson, MS before graduating from University of AL where she met her husband, Edward E. (Ned) Perry.  They made their home in Jackson, MS, where Mrs. Perry was a homemaker, seamstress for her two daughters and excellent cook. 

Mrs. Perry is preceded in death by her eldest daughter, Ramona (Mona) K. Perry, her parents, Mr. and Mrs. T. P. Bond (the former Willie Burt Andrews) of Jackson, MS, and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. William (Will) Climmonts Andrews (the former Roberta (Willie Bert) Kilgore) of Farmerville, LA.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband (Ned) of 66 years, daughter, Lisa Perry Collins & husband Mike, son, James (Jim) Andrews Perry, cousins Witt Fitzgerald of Farmerville, LA and Ann Charles of Pineville, LA as well as a host of family and friends.

Online memorials may be left at farrarfuneralhomeonline.com

