A celebration of life for Mildred S. Caccamise will be held at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, Saturday, November 10. Visitation will be held at 9 a.m., prior to a graveside service at 10 a.m.

Mildred S. Caccamise, formerly of Jackson, passed away peacefully in La Grange, Ill. November 4. She was born in Evanston, Ill. August 6, 1927 to Mildred B. Stapely and George H. Stapely. She attended Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y.

Millie married Dr. Charles W. Caccamise Jr. December 10, 1949. Shortly after, they moved to Jackson where she raised her family. She returned to school to finish her college degree at Belhaven College, where she graduated summa cum laude. Millie received her master’s in voice from Mississippi College. She was one of the first vocalists for the Mississippi Arts Festival, performing a piece from Bizet’s “Carmen”. Millie was also a member of the Jackson Opera Guild and performed in several opera productions.

Millie was a proud member of the Chaminade Music Club, Le Dejuener luncheon club and a board member of the Mississippi Opera Guild.

Millie is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Johnson (Bill) of La Grange, and Sissy Cooper (Lee) of Madison; grandchildren Terry Vitrano, Amanda Thompson (Douglas), Ross Johnson, Hailey Cooper, Dalton Cooper; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, and husband of 50 years, Charles W. Caccamise Jr.

Memorials may be made to the Mississippi Opera Guild.