Thu, 11/08/2018 - 7:55pm

Funeral services were held October 30 at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland for Nan Newman Merrell. Interment followed at Parkway Memorial Cemetery.

Nan Newman Merrell of Ridgeland, 55,  passed away in her home October 27.

Nan was born in Jackson,  August 27, 1963, to Richard and Nancy Newman. She attended Jackson Prep and was a graduate of the University of Mississippi, where she was a Phi Mu. Nan married John Merrell November 23, 1996; they were married for 21 years. She had a long career with Deposit Guaranty National Bank and was active with the Junior League of Jackson for many years.

She was a loving wife, mother and friend who enjoyed spending time with her family on the beach, and cheering on her children at soccer and football games. She found joy in planting flowers and spending time in her garden.

Nan is survived by her husband, John Merrell; two children, Bentley (Reid) Harrison and Miles Merrell; parents, Richard and Nancy Newman; brother, Richard (Mary Nell) Newman; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to Susan G. Komen (Breast Cancer Awareness) Memphis-Midsouth Mississippi.

 

 

