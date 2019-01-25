Nancy Glisan Steele, 90, passed away peacefully January 18 at her home in Jackson.

Nancy was born August 12, l928 to Samuel and Madeline Hart Glisan in Fairchance, Pa.

She was raised in Fairchance and attended Georges Township High School where she was graduated with honors. Following high school she attended Waynesburg College and was graduated magna cum laude.

Nancy's life was special but not solely for academic achievements or personal accolades but instead for the love she spread to people she knew and to those in need. Growing up in the depression era in rural Pennsylvania was taxing but it shaped Nancy for the rest of her life. Her mother Madeline owned a small general store in town and made sure people never went hungry even though they didn't have much for themselves. Nancy adopted these principals in her adult life and made it a point to always help others before helping herself.

She always brought food and comfort to a friend without hesitation, worked with the Meals On Wheels Organization and created the Covenant Cupboard at her church, Covenant Presbyterian Church in Jackson. The program consists of a group of church volunteers who cook and deliver hot meals to those in need.

Nancy was comfortable in all walks of life. She was comfortable having fine dining on a European vacation with her husband Bill, but even more comfortable enjoying a midnight snack consisting of a slice of Wonder bread topped with Kraft cheese and a ripe tomato at home in Mississippi.

Speaking of European vacations, she had a fantastic sense of humor and loved the film Christmas Vacation, which she and her grandson Ryan would talk and laugh about every Christmas. She also enjoyed Elvis, and keeping up with the lives of the royal family and British television shows. She loved the TV series "Keeping Up Appearances,” a show whose lead character's name was Hyacinth Bouquet (often pronounced Bucket) by characters on the show. Nancy was happy being a Bouquet or a Bucket and made the most out of her life no matter what the circumstance.

In 1964, a hobby creating handbags turned into a fad, and soon flourished into a thriving business. A co-founder of Caro-Nan Handbags, her personalized handbags can still be found in specialty shops and markets worldwide. The handbags can be seen in Little Rock at the Purse Museum and also in a museum in Amsterdam.

Nancy is survived by her loving spouse of 67 years William "Bill" Steele, daughter and son-in-law, Anne and Dr. Rusty Riley; grandson Ryan Riley, brother Sam Glisan, and daughter-in-law Judy Steele.

Mrs. Steele was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Glisan, mother, Madeline Hart Glisan and her son Scott Steele.

Funeral services were held January 23 at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Entombment followed in the church columbarium.

Memorials may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church 4000 Ridgewood Rd. Jackson, Miss., 39211.