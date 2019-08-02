Oscar Edward Wall, Jr

Ed Wall passed away July 28 in Oxford. After living in Jackson for 47 years, he and his wife, Nell, relocated to Oxford in 2017 to be near family.

A celebration of Ed’s life will be held Monday, August 5, at Northminster Baptist Church in Jackson. Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon and the service at 2:00 p.m.

Ed was the quintessential southern gentlemen with his impeccable manners, demeanor, and kindness. Born December 4, 1934 in Newton, Mississippi he graduated from Newton High School, East Central Community College, and received his engineering degree in 1957 from the University of Mississippi. It was at East Central Community College where he met Nell Burns, his future wife. The couple was happily married for 63 years and had three children, Summer, Melanie, and Robert (Bobby). The children are grateful to their parents for setting an example of what a loving relationship should be.

After his graduation from the University of Mississippi, Ed began a career with Union Carbide which would take the Wall family to West Virginia for seven years (1957-64), and then eight years (1964-1972) were spent in Connecticut while Ed commuted to New York City for work. They returned “home” to Mississippi in 1972 when Ed joined the First Chemical Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of First Mississippi Corporation. He remained with the company until his retirement.

Ed’s community service included numerous organizations, and he made a positive impact on the fabric of Jackson, the University of Mississippi, and the state. He was chairman of the Board of Directors (since its inception in 1988), Wilson Research Foundation of the Mississippi Methodist Rehabilitation Center; Board Member, Mississippi Symphony Orchestra; Chairman Long Range Planning Committee, United Way for the Capital Area; President and Board Member, Mississippi Opera; Board Member, Goodwill Industries of Mississippi; Board Member, American Cancer Society; Board Member, University of Mississippi Foundation; President, University of Mississippi Engineering Alumni; Chairman, University of Mississippi Woods Order Engineering Foundation; Board Member, University of Mississippi Research of Institute of Pharmaceutical Society; Board Member, University of Mississippi Engineering Advisory Board; Chairman, University of Mississippi Business Advisory Council; President, Mississippi International Trade Club; Board Member, Mississippi Manufacturers Association and Mississippi Economic Council; President, Drug, Chemical and Allied Trades Association; Board Member, Chemical Manufacturers Association; Member, Petrochemical Industry Founders Club.

In 1998, Ed received from Goodwill Industries its Volunteer Award for his many contributions to the Jackson community.

Ed was also active in his church, Northminster Baptist, where he was a choir member for 40 plus years.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his children: Summer Wall Godman, and her husband, Cecil, of Memphis; Melanie Wall Steen, and her husband, Jay, of Oxford; Robert (Bobby) and his wife, Tracy, of Australia; grandchildren: Rachael Rutter Wilson and her husband, Lance, of Houston, Texas; Taylor Rutter of Collegeville, Pennsylvania; Becca Godman of Rogers, Arkansas; Alex Wall, Bridget Wall, and Grace Wall, all of Australia; a great-grandson, Issac Rutter of Collegeville, Pennsylvania; a sister, Sylvia Little, and her husband, Winston, of Brandon; and a niece, Kim Rooker, of Brandon.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Northminster Baptist Church, 3955 Ridgewood Road, Jackson, MS 39211; or the University of Mississippi Foundation, the Ed Wall Engineering Scholarship, 406 University Avenue, Oxford, Mississippi 38655.