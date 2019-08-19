Ray Albert Thompson

Mon, 08/19/2019 - 11:18am

Ray Albert Thompson, age 88, died on August 16th at his home in Ridgeland, MS. Ray was the husband of Vivian S. Thompson. They had been married for 35 years.

Ray was born in Irondale, Alabama in 1931. Working his way through college, Ray graduated from Howard College (Samford University) where he played football. During the Korean War, he served as an officer in the U.S. Navy, specializing in explosive ordinance disposal and diving.

After a thirty-year career with Southern Bell, Bell South, AT&T, and South Central Bell, Ray retired as General Manager with the State of Mississippi. He and Vivian spent much of their retirement traveling the world. Ray was an avid salt water fisherman. He loved spending time with his family and was an active member of Northminster Baptist Church.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents Evelyn and Hollis Thompson, his brothers Ralph Thompson and Fred Thompson, and his former wife, Joyce Thompson.

Ray is survived by his wife, Vivian Thompson; three children: Laurel Griffith (Jim), Bryant Thompson (Donna), and Holly Thompson; four step-children: Don Reeves (Tammy), Sharon Pilgrim (Manuel), Carol Ballard (Ricky), and Joy Mason (Jeff); 10 grandchildren: Aaron Griffith (Eliza), Luke Griffith (Camilla), Emory Griffith (Meaghan), Kennon Reeves (Emily), Leah O’Neal (Robert), Jason Pilgrim (Marsha), Stephanie Pilgrim, Anthony Ballard (Holly), Katie Ballard, Walker Mason, Wyatt Mason; his brothers, Corley Thompson (Karen) and Thomas Thompson (Glenda); sister-in-law, Elaine Thompson, and several great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 20th, at 11:00 at Northminster Baptist Church with interment at Natchez Trace Cemetery. Visitation precedes the service from 9:30 until the time of the service. 

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Tom Turner Men’s Sunday School Class fund at Northminster Baptist Church.

