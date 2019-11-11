Retha Slay Jeffreys

Retha Slay was born in 1931, fifth of six children born to George Dewey and Beulah Stevens Slay. She died peacefully on November 9, 2019 at Ridgeland Place after an extended illness.

Retha was born in Hazlehurst and attended Co-Lin Jr College where she was a member of the Co-Lin Colettes in their inception year. In 1954 she married Rodney Jeffreys, an oil lease broker of Jackson. Retha began her career in government in the 1960s and held several positions in Jackson at the state capitol. She later moved to Washington DC serving as executive assistant to several US Congressmen. After many years away she returned to Jackson and worked on the staff of the governor until her retirement.

Retha was preceded in death by her sister Carole and brothers George and Glyn. She is survived by sisters Nelle Hamm and Rose Batte; sons Kevin (Sandra), Kent, and Bradley; grandchildren Jason and Courtney (Colin Burrows); and great-grandson Cashel. Burial, Sardis Baptist Church, Hazlehurst; services private.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Ridgeland Place, Covenant Caregivers and Compassus Hospice for the kindness and friendship shared with Retha in the last years of her life. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the Alzheimer’s charity of your choice.