Ruth Ray Brown, 92, died November 19 at The Care Center of Aberdeen. She was born October 8, 1926 to John M. and Mildred Morgan Ray. She was a graduate of Aberdeen High School and attended MSCW in Columbus.

After a marriage in 1947 to Clarence Brown she moved to Jackson. She worked for Merchants Company, the Jackson Chamber of Commerce, Woodland Hills Baptist Church, Whitsett Insurance Agency and she retired from the State Joint Legislative Budget Committee in 1991.

During her life in Jackson she was a member of First Baptist Jackson, Woodland Hills and First Baptist Madison. She returned to Aberdeen in 2005 to be near family and was a member of First Baptist Aberdeen at the time of her death.

Survivors include her husband, Clarence Brown of Aberdeen; sons Rick Brown (Mary) of Trussville, Ala. and David (Jane Perkins Brown) of Chelsea, Ala.; sisters Joyce R. Brasfield (Dane) of Florence, Ala. and Johnnie R. Rogers of Aberdeen; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Doris R. McCallum.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Aberdeen.