Sarah Lloyd “ Sallie” Crim

On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, Sallie Crim left this fallen world and joined the love of her life, William Lee “Bill” Crim in heaven. The lifelong Jacksonian passed peacefully holding her daughter’s hand.

Born on August 11, 1930, to William Brown Lloyd and Margaret Lott Lloyd, Sallie grew up on Gillespie Street. She attended Power Elementary and Bailey Junior High (where she met Bill), and graduated from Central High School in 1948. Like her mother, she attended Mississippi State College for Women and was presented by the Debutante Club of Mississippi. She was married at First Baptist Church to Bill Crim on September 5, 1953, and in 2018, surrounded by friends and family, they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

To quote someone a few years ago, “Sallie has contributed countless hours to making the metro area a better place to live.” A real asset to the city of Jackson, Sallie never turned down an opportunity to make her city a better place. She was a member of the Mayor’s Commission on Crime and a founder of Crime Stoppers. She was a 25-year member and officer on the Metro Jackson Crime Stoppers Board of Directors. She was also a board member of the Community Foundation of Greater Jackson.

As a member of the Junior League of Jackson, she was chairman of the Carnival Ball and co-chairman of the Mississippi Arts Festival. She served as president of the Junior League of Jackson Sustainers. She chaired many committees while serving on the Jackson Symphony Boards and was president of the Jackson Symphony League.

Sallie was the long-time president of The Joseph W. Hough Foundation. She was selected as Goodwill Outstanding Volunteer in 2004. Active in the Mississippi Museum of Art Gallery Guild, she co-chaired their Antiques Symposium. Through her many years of volunteerism, she served on boards and was active in the Heart Association, Century Club of Hinds County, Mississippi Opera Guild, Goodwill Auxiliary, International Ballet Competition, Jackson Ballet Guild, Kidney Association, Friends of the Jackson Zoo, The Research Club, Hinds County Republican Women, and more — all while being a wonderful mother to three, even serving as her daughter’s Brownie Troop Leader.

As longtime members of First Baptist Church of Jackson, Sallie was very active and especially enjoyed working on the Cradle Roll and teaching third grade Sunday School. She and Bill joined Northminster Baptist Church later in life.

Sallie and Bill reveled in spending time with friends. Sallie loved to entertains for was an excellent cook. She decorated for any and all holidays and was known for her “theme parties.” They were active in social gatherings as members of the 21 Club, the Calliope Club, the Holiday Dance Club, the B&B Club, and the 75 Club. They enjoyed traveling over the years, and she cherished spending time with family and friends at their weekend home on Lake Cavalier.

Sallie loved her friends and enjoyed her garden club and many luncheon clubs. She served as president of the Southern Luncheon Club and the One O’Clock Luncheon Club, of which she was a founding member. She organized a group of her high school friends to lunch together every month called The 48 Club. Every year around her birthday, she would entertain all her friends who also had August birthdays. Sallie loved gardening and is a past-president of the LeFleur Garden Club.

Sallie is preceded in death by her loving husband. She is survived by her daughter, Leesa and her husband Silas McCharen; her son William Lee, Jr., and his wife Stacie; and her son John; as well as her grandchildren Meg Lake (Andrew), Sarah Lloyd Stevenson (Pete), William Lee Crim, III (Kelly), Rachel Crim, MD, and Balie Crim. Sallie had been looking forward to becoming a great-grandmother this Thanksgiving.

Visitation was at Northminster Baptist Church on Friday, September 13, at 12:30 with service following at 2:00.