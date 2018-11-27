Services were held November 24 at Holy Trinity Anglican Church for Susan McGehee Root, of Ridgeland. Mrs. Root passed away November 20 at the age of 56.

Susan was born January 8, 1962 in Jackson, to Bettie Payne and Hobson McGehee. She attended Jackson Prep and upon graduation was accepted to Southern Methodist University. Her sorority, Tri-Delta, was one of the highlights of her college years and she was very involved with various fundraising activities through her sorority. Susan transferred to and graduated from the University of Mississippi her senior year. After graduation, Susan moved back to Jackson and opened the children’s clothing store, Animal Crackers.

Susan moved to Boca Raton, Fla. in 1984 and lived there for approximately 30 years, raising three wonderful children. Susan was active in her children’s elementary school, St. Paul Lutheran, organizing fashion shows as a fundraising project for the school. She was an active member of the Junior League of Boca Raton and was pleased that she had several of her recipes published in the league’s cookbook, “Savor the Moment.” Never one to say “no” to any volunteer position, Susan was the Girl Scout leader for her daughters Catherine and Caroline for eight years.

Boca Helping Hands was one of Susan’s favorite charities. The organization provides food, medical and financial assistance to meet basic human needs as well as job training. Here, Susan learned that “homeless” was not always a choice but was so often a matter of circumstances. Susan would quietly assume any task, any responsibility with grace and compassion.

Susan volunteered many hours with HomeSafe in Lake Worth, Fla. It held a special place in Susan’s heart as it protected Palm Beach County’s and South Florida’s most vulnerable residents – victims of child abuse and domestic violence.

Susan moved back to Jackson in 2014 to be near to and to help care for her parents. In May of 2017 Susan married Michael Anthony Root.

She is survived by her loving husband Michael; her children Catherine Mersch of Boulder, Colo., Caroline (Todd) Watner of Denver, Thomas Mersch of Boca Raton, and her stepson Dylan Root of Madison. She is also survived by her parents; sister Caroline Allen of Dallas; brothers Michael McGehee of Dallas, and Mac McGehee of Madison. She was preceded in death by her brother Kirk Payne McGehee.

Memorials may be made to missions at Holy Trinity Anglican Church or a ministry of choice.

Graveside services were held at Parkway Memorial Cemetery.